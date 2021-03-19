Metal (MTL) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $98.99 million and $23.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.