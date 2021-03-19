MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0025 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $853,920.20 and approximately $151,322.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

