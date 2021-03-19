Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $255,529.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001622 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

DNA is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

