Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 449.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 449.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00007223 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $1.08 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

