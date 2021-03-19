Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $31.61 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00004648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.61 million and $75,712.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00665847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,874,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,540,873 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.