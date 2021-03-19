MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.13 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

