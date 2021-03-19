MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

MGEE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

