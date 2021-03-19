MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.
MGEE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.