Michael D. Keller Sells 14,412 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NUE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 200,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

