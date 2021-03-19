Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,236 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,684,446.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.