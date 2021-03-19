Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

