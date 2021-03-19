Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $134,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

