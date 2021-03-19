Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 79,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 44,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

