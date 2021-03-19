MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) versus Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) Critical Contrast

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adstar and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adstar N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97%

Adstar has a beta of -21.89, meaning that its share price is 2,289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adstar and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy $486.33 million 15.32 $34.35 million $1.22 636.92

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adstar and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 4 0 0 0 1.00

MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.48%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Adstar.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Adstar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

