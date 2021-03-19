MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 10%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 169,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,210,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

MVIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

