Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,584 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.43% of Miller Industries worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $45.66 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.