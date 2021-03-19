Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 5,160 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.