MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 26% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.71 or 0.00029953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $189.74 million and $61,955.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00390098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.60 or 0.04688347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,715,559 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

