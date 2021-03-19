Minereum Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 13% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $40,110.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00631459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,683,027 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

