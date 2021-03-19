Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $600,506.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007419 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,838,859,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,633,650,393 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

