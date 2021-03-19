Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $621,797.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Minter Network has a market cap of $46.48 million and approximately $621,797.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,834,976,558 coins and its circulating supply is 3,629,766,991 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

