MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0018 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 49% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $324,790.67 and $5,155.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.57 or 0.03115755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00344615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.00916275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00365831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00258940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021064 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.