Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and traded as low as $17.30. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 13,237 shares changing hands.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

