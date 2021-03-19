Mirati Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 875 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,299,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.