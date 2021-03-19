Mirati Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 875 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,818 shares of company stock worth $82,297,162 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,299,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.