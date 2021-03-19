Mirror Protocol Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $322.87 million and $18.05 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00011940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,861,446 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

