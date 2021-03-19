Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $53,280.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for about $243.30 or 0.00415265 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 90,362 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

