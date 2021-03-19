Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $23.73 million and $582,760.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $122.68 or 0.00208258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00452101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00065777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00142716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 193,405 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

