Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $23.31 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $321.56 or 0.00546993 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $287,603.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,489 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

