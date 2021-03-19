Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.09 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $17.09 or 0.00029009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $47,853.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00452101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00065777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00142716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,158,565 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

