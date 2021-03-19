Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00029174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $85,102.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,196,849 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

