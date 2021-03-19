Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $533.76

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $533.76 or 0.00906605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $562,660.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 48,781 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.