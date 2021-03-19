Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Cap of $20.00 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $392,898.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00018308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,852,666 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

