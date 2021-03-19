Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.92 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $10.94 or 0.00018616 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $318,900.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,730,017 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

