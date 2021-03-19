Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $40.97 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $40.97 or 0.00070371 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $426,387.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 441,452 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

