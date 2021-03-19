Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $42.62

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $251,137.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $42.62 or 0.00072333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 455,509 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

