Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.65

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 17897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

