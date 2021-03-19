MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches Market Cap of $30.53 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00630914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033952 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,422,914 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.