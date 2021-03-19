MMOCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $295.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $290,658.15 and $295.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,868,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,570,237 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

