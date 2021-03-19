MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Insider Andy Fung Sells 2,168,249 Shares

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) insider Andy Fung sold 2,168,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.61), for a total value of A$10,953,993.95 ($7,824,281.39).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

Get MNF Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. MNF Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for MNF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.