Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops One Day Volume of $389,120.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 135.2% higher against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $389,120.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,828,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,039,761 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.