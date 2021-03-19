Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Achieves $25.12 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.