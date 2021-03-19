Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

