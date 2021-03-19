Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $569.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.