Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Up 7.4%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 18,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 356,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.