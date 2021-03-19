Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $4.41. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $230.12 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

