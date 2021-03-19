MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $124.38 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $124.38 million and $3.60 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.87 or 0.03145971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.00346193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.99 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00397790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00372235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00259826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021285 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

