Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

