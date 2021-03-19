Monero Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $150.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 85.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 83.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00391844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

