Monero Classic Price Tops $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $583.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 74.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00397312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

