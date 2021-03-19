Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Monetha has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00631473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.