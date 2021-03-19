Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Trading Down 5.8%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

